ExclusiveCoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $12,943.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00461759 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013756 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

