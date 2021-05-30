Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.62.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
