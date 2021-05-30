Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.