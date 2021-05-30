Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 14.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The company has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

