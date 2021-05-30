Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

Shares of FB traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

