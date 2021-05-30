Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $131.10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 232,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,571 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

