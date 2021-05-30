Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

