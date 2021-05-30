Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,745 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.75 and a 200 day moving average of $519.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

