FairGame Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $2.47 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00127962 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.