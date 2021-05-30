Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

FRT opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.