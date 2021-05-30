Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

