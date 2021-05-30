Feellike (FLL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,310.70 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

