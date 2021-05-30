Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $91.45 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

