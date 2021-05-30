Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 46,227 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 484.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

