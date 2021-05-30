Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.68.

