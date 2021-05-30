Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.