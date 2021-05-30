Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

