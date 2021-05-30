Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,174 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.81.

Shares of ZM opened at $331.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.85 and a 200-day moving average of $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.