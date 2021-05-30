Financial Analysis: PolyPid (PYPD) & Its Competitors

PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PolyPid to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PolyPid and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 PolyPid Competitors 892 3811 7026 187 2.55

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.01%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A -$36.87 million -2.33 PolyPid Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 68.38

PolyPid’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% PolyPid Competitors -666.98% -89.08% -17.78%

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

