Financial Review: IMARA (IMRA) and Its Competitors

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IMARA to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

IMARA has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMARA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4591 17556 38657 766 2.58

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.90%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMARA and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.06 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

IMARA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMARA beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

