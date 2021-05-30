First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.72 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

