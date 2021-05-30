First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

NXTG stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

