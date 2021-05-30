First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

