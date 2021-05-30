First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 172.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 9.15% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $75.52 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41.

