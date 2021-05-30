FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $274.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

