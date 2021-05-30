FLO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2,185.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

