Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 22,756 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,501,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $589,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

