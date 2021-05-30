Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Marriott International makes up about 1.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

