Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 3.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

HLT traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 893,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,046. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.