Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

