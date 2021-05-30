Fure Financial Corp Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4,931.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

