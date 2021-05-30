Fure Financial Corp Has $9.46 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fure Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

