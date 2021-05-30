GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,610 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

GDS opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

