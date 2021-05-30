GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Darla D. Moore bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek E. Dewan bought 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 369,099 shares of company stock valued at $216,695 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,422. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

