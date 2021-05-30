GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 9% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $61,043.17 and approximately $54.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.