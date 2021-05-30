Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 726.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Glatfelter worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.76 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $656.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

