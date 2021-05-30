Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $45.14 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

