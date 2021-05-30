GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $$27.84 during midday trading on Friday. GMO Internet has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

