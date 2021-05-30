GoldFund Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $521.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 22% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $276,924.85 and $521.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

