Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

