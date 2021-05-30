Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $64.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.