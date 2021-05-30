GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $47,980.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,755,929 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.