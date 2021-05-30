GreenPower Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.13 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $94.13 million and $15,561.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

