Grimm Hits Market Cap of $109,293.61 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $109,293.61 and $410.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.