Handshake Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $101.34 million and approximately $440,397.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.12 or 0.06653188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01859736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00489095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00181718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.93 or 0.00716041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00464591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00419623 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 391,331,853 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

