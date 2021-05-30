Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $40.04 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $70.83 or 0.00200507 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and approximately $632,460.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001158 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 597,465 coins and its circulating supply is 565,388 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.