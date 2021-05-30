Haven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $142.60 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $142.60 million and $875,900.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.79 or 0.00027277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,571,896 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

