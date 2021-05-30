HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 49.2% in May

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the April 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,170. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

