HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

