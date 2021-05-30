Head to Head Analysis: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aethlon Medical and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 121.81%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Motus GI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -59.91% -54.34% Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 32.47 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -0.93 Motus GI $100,000.00 477.15 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.70

Aethlon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Motus GI beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

