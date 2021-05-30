Head to Head Analysis: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Newegg Commerce and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 61.72 -$3.24 million N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.33 $59.00 million $0.98 31.09

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Newegg Commerce and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 3 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31%

Risk & Volatility

Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Newegg Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

